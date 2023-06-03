Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

People help at the scene of the accident to rescue survivors from the rubble. © dpa/Press Trust of India

A train derailed in India. Hundreds of people are injured and at least 50 passengers die. The search for survivors continues at the scene of the accident.

New Delhi – A serious train accident occurred in India on Friday evening (June 2nd). Dozens of people were killed in the process. Several local media spoke after the accident, citing official information from at least 50 dead. More than 300 people were injured and, according to the regional government in the affected state of Odisha, were taken to a hospital Times of India reported.

Train crash in India: Passenger describes scenes – “10 to 15 people fell on me”

Two passenger trains and one freight train were involved in the accident, according to a senior Odisha official. According to the authorities, around 50 ambulances should be on site, the reported Times of India. Videos showed how helpers tried to save passengers from overturned wagons.

An eyewitness told the local television station NDTVthat he saw human body parts everywhere. He woke up when his train derailed. “10 to 15 people fell on me. My hands and neck were injured,” said the eyewitness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Shaken by Odisha train crash. At this hour of sorrow, my thoughts are with the bereaved families.” Rescue work continued, he wrote. In his tweet, the prime minister also wished the injured a speedy recovery.