The car in which a Senegalese family was traveling ended up off the road: for the youngest, a 3-month-old baby, there was nothing they could do

An absolutely unjust accident occurred yesterday afternoon in Gallura, Sardinia. A small car carrying a family of Senegalese origins went off the road and overturned. In the accident a 3 month old baby he was thrown out of the passenger compartment and died shortly after in the Olbia hospital, where he had been rushed aboard an ambulance.

Credit: Firefighters

A devastating and unjust tragedy is what occurred yesterday in Sardinia.

It was just after 5:00 pm and the car in which a entire family of Senegalese originswas unfortunately involved in a serious car accident.

The small car was driving the highway 125 for Palau, in Gallura. Arrived near the intersection with the level crossing of the Tempio-Palau narrow-gauge railway, the car went out off road and it is overturned.

The 3-month-old baby was thrown from the car

Credit: Firefighters

Rescuers were on site immediately. They were traveling on board the car two parents and their two childrena 4 year old girl and a 3 month old boy.

The latter in impact was thrown out of the cockpit and his conditions immediately appeared very serious.

Given the seriousness of the situation, the intervention of a air ambulance and the urgent transport of the little one to the John Paul II hospital in Olbia.

Credit: Firefighters

There the doctors put all their effort and experience into the field to try to avoid the worst, but the little heart of the child has stopped forever.

The prosecutor has started an investigation and will now try to clarify the dynamics and causes of the accident. The car and the child’s body were seized.

READ ALSO: Margherita Cannarile dies at the age of 24 on August 15th. The tragic crash occurred in the Salerno-Avellino link. The 29-year-old who was driving the scooter was seriously injured.

READ ALSO: Sacha Chang was tracked down and stopped in the woods of the Cuneo area. The 21-year-old Dutchman had stabbed his father and a family friend to death, and then fled into the woods of Val Corsaglia.

READ ALSO: Anna Scala, the killer of the 56-year-old killed in Piano di Sorrento arrested. In the evening the man confessed.