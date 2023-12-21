Dad leaves the house and leaves 5 children alone: ​​at that moment a dramatic fire broke out that left him no escape

A devastating tragedy shocked the United States on Saturday evening. Unfortunately, they lost their lives in a fire that broke out in a two-story house in Bullhead City, Arizona 5 children. Four of them were brothers, while the fifth was a little cousin. The brothers' father had left them alone at home while he went shopping for Christmas.

What happened around 5pm last Saturday 16th December Bullhead Cityin Arizona, shocked not only the small community and the United States, but the entire world.

For reasons yet to be clarified, a fire broke out inside a house and the toll was dramatic.

The flamesaccording to what has emerged from the investigations so far, would have flared up from the entrance of the house and would have spread towards the only one stairs present in the house.

Upstairs, in the bedroom, there were 5 children. 4 little brothers aged 2, 4, 5 and 13 and one of them 11 year old cousin. There was nothing that could be done for any of them. Probably unable to get out, they died from the effects of the fire.

The 5 children were alone at home

The alarm was raised by the neighbors, who, while waiting for the Fire Brigade to arrive, tried to put out the flames from the outside themselves. They were not aware that anyone was inside and, for this reason, they did not break into the house.

The Pope of the 4 little brothers, who arrived on site shortly after, said he was out for about two hours to buy groceries and Christmas gifts. The local authorities are obviously investigating the incident.

The tragic event has obviously devastated families of the little ones, but it also had a profound impact on the community of Bullhead City. At the moment several have been opened fundraisers for funeral expenses and for the support of families.

Steve D'Amicomayor of the town expressed his condolences and closeness: