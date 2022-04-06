DThe voluntary isolation of corona infected people planned for May 1st should not exist after all. This was announced by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach late Tuesday evening on the ZDF program “Markus Lanz”. “This point, that the infected people isolate themselves and are no longer asked by the health department, I will collect again.” He wants to make that official on Wednesday. A shortened isolation of five days should remain.

After consultations with the federal and state health ministers, the minister announced on Monday that from May 1st, people infected with corona and contact persons would usually only have to be in isolation or quarantine voluntarily and for a short period of time. Infected people should therefore only be “strongly recommended” to isolate themselves for five days and avoid contacts – it should apply accordingly to contact persons of infected people. An order from the health department should be omitted.

Lauterbach said on ZDF that it would have made sense to relieve the health authorities. However, the signal that an infected person decides whether to isolate himself is “so negative, so devastating” that there must be a change at this point. The “symbolic damage” that Corona is not dangerous is so devastating that you cannot do this isolation order.

“It stays that way if someone is sick, so if they got infected, the health department will continue to order it. And if someone is just a contact person and it’s quarantine, then you do it yourself.” You don’t need the health authorities for the quarantine.





