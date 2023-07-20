So far this year, the population of elephants in Sri Lanka has suffered a terrible blow, with at least 238 of these majestic animals killed for “unidentified reasons”.

Torture, shots and electrocution are the methods used to end his life, according to official data recently revealed by the country’s government.

This alarming figure raises the total dead elephants from 2019 to 1,787, a worrying situation that seriously affects the population of Asian elephants in Sri Lanka, already listed as endangered.

The growing tragedy of wildlife

The loss of life of these elephants, iconic symbols of the rich biodiversity of Sri Lanka, has increased alarmingly in recent years.

With 439 elephants killed in 2022, 375 in 2021, 328 in 2020 and 407 in 2019, the pattern is clear: the population of these majestic animals is in grave danger.

The official data has been provided by the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, who did not hide his concern and declared at a press conference that most of these animals are being tortured before losing their lives.

The conflict between humans and elephants it is one of the main causes of this alarming number of deaths. The elephants They are considered pests in farming districts, as they devastate staple crops such as rice, corn, and vegetables.

This situation has led many of these animals to be shot dead or electrocuted, cruel methods that endanger the survival of the species on the island.

A controversial past and an uncertain future

Sri Lanka has gone through drastic changes in the relationship between humans and elephants. In the early 1980s, the expansion of rice cultivation, led by the Mahaweli river valley program in the central and eastern region of the country, seriously affected the habitats of these animals.

Back then, the census counted 5,879 elephants, but today the situation has dramatically worsened.

The authorities of Sri Lanka They have used elephants for tourism purposes, however, this practice has been the subject of strong criticism for the mistreatment and exploitation of these animals.

Recently, the country was pointed out internationally for the cruel treatment of a elephant gifted by Thailand two decades ago, which has generated a call for the protection and respect of animal life.