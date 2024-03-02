Marcello Falconi, a loving husband and father, lost his life at just 51 years old. A devastating loss for the community of Fermignano, in the province of Pesaro and Urbino. The man was the victim of a dramatic road accident.

All the inhabitants knew Marcello Falconi, he was a small goods transport entrepreneur. Last Wednesday he lost his life, suddenly and unexpectedly, while he was driving a refrigerated truck on the Bologna ring road.

The 51-year-old is collided with an articulated lorry which transported aluminium. Unfortunately, after the violent impact, Marcello suffered very serious consequences. The 118 health workers immediately arrived on site and did everything possible to save his life. Once extracted from the wreckage by the Fire Brigade, the man was urgently transported toMaggiore hospital in Bologna. Unfortunately, every attempt was in vain. Shortly thereafter her heart stopped forever. The other driver, however, did not suffer serious consequences.

The community is shocked, many people who have clung to the pain of his family and who wanted remember him with moving words. Marcello Falconi was an always attentive and scrupulous man and loved his children and his wife immensely. When he wasn't working on his truck, he spent time with them. This is the most beautiful memory that he leaves in the hearts of those who knew him.

The memory and farewell of the friends and colleagues of the 51 year old Marcello Falconi

They were also in shock friends hey colleagues of the 51-year-old, who still cannot understand what happened. Marcello Falconi leaves an immense void in their hearts:

A friend, a colleague, one of us. We will miss you.