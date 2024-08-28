Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

A devastating landslide swept through Caserta on Tuesday (27 August). Two people have been missing since then. © Vigili del Fuoco/Screenshot/X

A violent storm triggers a devastating landslide in Italy. Two people are missing and rescue efforts are in full swing.

Caserta – Storm disaster near Naples. Two people are missing in the southern Italian municipality of San Felice a Cancello after a landslide. The fire service reported that several residential buildings had to be evacuated. A mudslide, which dragged cars and scooters with it, flowed through the streets. Many cellars and garages were under water.

Storm drama in Italy: Two missing after massive landslide near Naples

The mud and debris, which had made their way down a hill, came from an area where a forest fire had destroyed a pine forest in early August. The clean-up operation continued throughout the night.

The authorities announced that the two missing people are a man (42) and his mother (74). They were on their way to a property near the community in a small vehicle on Tuesday afternoon (27 August). The specialised fire brigade unit “Gos” is now searching using drones, among other things. The vehicle has since been found in an embankment.

“Streets like torrents”: Italy’s metropolitan region hit by severe storms

In other areas of the region, which lies inland from the metropolis of Naples, heavy rain caused chaotic conditions. Before this rain, there had been hardly any rainfall there for weeks, while temperatures were often above 35 degrees. Heavy hailstorms in the north of Italy caused major damage there on Monday.

The news agency Ansa reports of enormous damage in the province, speaking of “roads like torrents”. In Baiano, the main road was completely flooded, and in Mugnano del Cardinale, the flood swept away parked cars. Almost the entire hinterland of Naples is affected. The communities in the Irpinia region are the worst affected. The city of Naples, meanwhile, is struggling mainly with recurring earthquakes from the super volcano. (moe/dpa)