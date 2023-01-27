A very serious mourning has struck the family of the well-known American actor John Ventimiglia, most famous for his role as Artie Bucco in the hugely successful TV series The Sopranos. In fact, in the last few hours the news of the untimely death of his daughter Odele has spread. The young woman was only 25 years old and died on 12 January. Ignore the causes.

To confirm the terrible news of the disappearance of the 25-year-old, her parents John and Olinda Cape. The press release reads:

Heartbroken we confirm the death of our dear Odele. Her sister Lucinda and we have been amazed by the messages of support and love we have received, and by your reminders of how much Odele was loved by so many. Odele was much loved, and she leaves a huge void in our lives. Odele is survived by her sister Lucinda Ventimiglia, her mother Belinda Cape, her father John Ventimiglia, and her beloved daughter Shiloh.

The drama of the unpleasant event increases if we consider that Odele she had only become a mother a few months ago. In fact, little Shiloh was born at the end of last November.

His family members’ thoughts are all for the little hour. Instead of flowers, in fact, they asked donations which will be used for the studies and growth of the orphaned child.

Who is John Ventimiglia

Born in New York on July 17, 1963, John Ventimiglia is an American actor of Italian originswho became famous all over the world for many roles played, both in cinema and on television, for hugely successful films and TV series.

One above all, obviously that of Artie Bucco in The Sopranos. Ventimiglia starred in the award-winning series for all its seasons, which aired from 1999 to 2007 worldwide and produced by HBO extension.

The debut had come in 1994, when he starred in the film Bullets Over Broadway directed by Woody Allen.

The actor starred in many other very successful TV series Also in Italy. To name a few, Law & Order, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, White Collar, Person of Interest, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods, The Good Wife, Bull and, most recently, in 2019, Jessica Jones.