Actor Dana Carvey announced the premature death of his son DEx on social media: he was only 32 years old and an overdose took him away

A heartbreaking loss has struck one of the most beloved American actors and artists, Dana Carvey. In fact, last Wednesday his son died Dex Carvey, also an actor and comedian like his father. The 32-year-old’s death was caused by an overdose, as confirmed by Dana himself in a touching note released on social media.

Dana Carveyborn in 1955, is an American actor, comedian, director and voice actor, known for many projects that have led him to great success even outside the borders of the stars and stripes.

In recent days, the artist has suffered a devastating loss, due to the death of his eldest son, Dex Carvey, also actor and comedian like his father.

Last Wednesday the 32-year-old was found lifeless in the bathroom of his home. It was her who raised the alarm partner Kaylee and the 911 operators, who arrived on site, could not help but notice his death.

To confirm the news, also giving details on causes of deathDana himself thought about it, with a touching note posted on social media:

Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son Dex passed away due to an overdose. He was 32 years old. Dex has done a lot in these 32 years of life. He was extremely talented at many things: music, art, directing, comedy. He pursued them all with passion.

The moved memory of the actorreported by Fanpage.it:

It is not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. Above all, he loved his family, his friends, his girlfriend Kaylee. Dex was a wonderful person. We will miss him for life.

Dex Carvey and addiction

Actor Dana Carvey then wanted to dedicate a thought and prayers to those who, like his son, struggle with addictions:

To anyone struggling with addiction, to anyone who loves someone struggling with an addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers.

Dex had also worked together with his fatherin his Netflix special “Straight White Male” and in the short film “Carpool Pandering”.

Countless i messages of affection and closeness received by Dana Carvey and his wife Paula.