NYT: about a thousand Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers went missing during the retreat from Avdiivka

Up to one thousand soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were captured during the retreat from Avdiivka or went missing. This number was named by the Ukrainian military, aware of the retreat, in an interview with the American newspaper The New York Times (NYT).

Between 850 and 1,000 soldiers are believed to have been captured or missing in action. The New York Times

It is noted that this is a “devastating loss” that could deal a blow to the morale of Ukrainian troops.

According to the publication's sources, Ukraine's retreat from Avdiivka was poorly planned and began too late. At the same time, American officials say that Ukraine's loss of Avdiivka is not a significant strategic defeat.

On Saturday, February 17, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, reported to President Vladimir Putin that the Center group of troops under the command of Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev had completely taken control of the city of Avdeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The minister noted that the settlement was a powerful defensive hub of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Only isolated separate formations of Ukrainian fighters managed to hastily leave Avdiivka, abandoning their weapons and military equipment.

On February 20, Shoigu reported to the head of state that during the battles for Avdeevka, the Russian Armed Forces carried out up to 450 precision strikes on the city per day. For the operation near Avdeevka, they concentrated the maximum amount of weapons that could strike areas with great accuracy. At the same time, the losses of the Russian army were minimal.

At some point we reached a level where we had 460 such strikes per day. (…) Approximately 200 tons fell every day with an accuracy of 8-10 meters. For such a 500-kilogram bomb, 8-10 meters – can you imagine? Sergei Shoigu Russian Defense Minister

The minister emphasized that the operation to take control of Avdiivka had been prepared since the fall of 2023 and, perhaps, would be included in textbooks on military affairs.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation / RIA Novosti

Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers fled from Avdiivka a day before the order to retreat

On February 17, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Alexander Syrsky announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka. He explained this decision by the plan to transfer units to defense “based on the operational situation that has developed around the city.”

The military commander added that the units left Avdiivka to avoid encirclement and for the sake of preserving the lives and health of the fighters. Now, according to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have gained a foothold in more favorable positions.

At the same time, official representative of the Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov said that Ukrainian soldiers began to flee uncontrollably from Avdiivka a day before Syrsky’s order to retreat.

In turn, the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Alexander Tarnavsky, called withdrawal the only correct decision, given the constant bombing of the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Another reason cited was the lack of shells, when for every one Ukrainian shell there are ten Russian ones. At the same time, Tarnavsky promised to later return the city to the control of Kyiv.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

Putin called for development of successes, the Russian army continues to advance

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the transition to the control of Russian troops of Avdievka a success, and also called for its development.

This is definitely a success. I congratulate you. It needs to be developed. These are obvious things. Development must be well prepared, provided with personnel, weapons, equipment and ammunition Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In a conversation with the head of state on February 20, Shoigu said that the village of Krynki, Kherson region, had been taken under the full control of Russian troops. According to him, the settlement, which was a bridgehead of Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnieper, has been completely cleared and this puts an end to the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On the night of February 21, the governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, published a video of Russian soldiers unfurling the Russian flag in the village of Krynki.

At the same time, Putin did not rule out the possibility that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may try to attack the village again. However, Shoigu called such attempts “a one-way road.”