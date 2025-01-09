The devastating fires in Los Angeles, which have claimed five lives, more than a thousand burned buildings and 1.5 million homes without electricity, also threaten one of NASA’s main research centers, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. (JPL), located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, north of the city and near Pasadena. The infrastructure, which has not suffered damage so far, closed on Tuesday as a precaution due to the proximity of the fire and will not open until Monday, January 13.

«JPL is closed, except for emergency personnel. So far there has been no damage from the fires (some from the wind), but it is very close to the laboratory. Hundreds of JPL members have been evacuated from their homes and many have lost their homes. A special thank you to our emergency teams. Please keep our thoughts in mind and stay safe,” JPL director Laurie Leshin announced on Wednesday via the X social network.

The laboratory is located within the mandatory evacuation zone for the Eaton fire. According to a statement from the center, JPL facilities, laboratories and hardware are currently “protected and secure.” Deep Space Network operations, which normally take place there, have been moved to a backup operations center. The Monitoring Station of the Madrid town of Robledo de Chavela belongs to this network.

Administered by Caltech, the JP is dedicated to the research and development of automated technology used by NASA for the exploration of the universe. The Martian rovers Spirit, Opportunity, Curiosity and Perseverance and many spacecraft and satellites of the US agency have been developed and operated by JPL engineers and scientists. Its spacecraft have flown to all the planets in the solar system, the Sun and interstellar space to better understand the origins of the universe and life.









As of Tuesday night, employees were ordered to work from home, and only a small number of “critical” staff were on site Wednesday morning. “Our Protective Services Department maintains constant communication with the Eaton Fire emergency command center, and the Laboratory currently receives assistance from the Los Angeles County Fire Department,” they indicated from the center.

The landing strip above JPL has been made available to firefighting helicopters. However, the flights were canceled due to strong winds.

«The safety of our employees is our top priority. “We are also mindful of our neighboring communities, many of which are home to our employees and their families, as they endure the challenges and devastation of this fire,” they noted from JPL.

The Eaton Fire broke out Tuesday night near Altadena, north of Pasadena. To date, it has burned at least 400 hectares. It is one of at least six large fires ravaging the Los Angeles area, driven by very strong winds.