Vienna S-Bahn trains are said to have been infested with lice several times. As the ÖBB confirms, the trains have to be deloused again and again.

Vienna – Disgust alarm in the Vienna S-Bahn network: There seems to be quite a lice problem there, as can be seen from an anonymous letter from a suspected ÖBB train driver. This is the one Crown newspaper before. A homeless man who is said to be covered in lice is said to regularly use the S-Bahn in the Austrian capital and requires the train to be deloused. ÖBB also confirmed this to several media outlets.

Trains in Austria have to be deloused: two to four trains every day

“For the sake of our health, I hope for your support,” the train driver wrote in the letter, according to the report. A photo was also attached to the letter, but this was not published. This shows the homeless person how he is covered in lice. The man is said to sleep regularly on an S-Bahn on the main Meidling-Floridsdorf route. “Two to four sets are taken in every day and deloused with great effort,” the whistleblower claimed.

ÖBB confirmed this to the daily newspaper, among others The press. Every time the man is caught on one of the trains, the ÖBB takes the train out of service to clean it, a spokesman explained. “Normally, lice do not go on fabrics, but are transmitted from head to head,” it continued. For this reason it is a precautionary measure. Nevertheless, every time the entire train is taken out of service, which means a complete breakdown of the car.

Lice infestation on trains – ÖBB only has limited options to combat it

Beyond that, however, the options for ÖBB are limited. “We cannot work in social therapy,” explains the spokesman. The only option is to prevent the man from boarding or to order him off the train. However, it is not possible to catch him before he gets on every time, especially since he usually gets on at smaller stops instead of at junctions.

Recently, completely different animals have attracted attention. Because a plague of bed bugs was raging in Paris. There was great concern that the animals could spread throughout Europe – and the bugs also caused a stir at Spitzingsee.