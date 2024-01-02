Tragic accident in Pordenone: ambulance and truck crash head-on. Five people involved, three of whom didn't make it

Another dramatic one accident which caused several victims and injuries occurred this afternoon near Pordenone. An SUV, a truck and an ambulance collided violently and three people lost their lives. They are the driver of the truck, a Red Cross volunteer and the patient that the emergency vehicle was transporting.

2023 had ended with a terrible road accident, which occurred in Marchemore precisely in the Ca' Gulino tunnel between Urbino and Fermignano, in which an ambulance and a bus full of children collided head-on.

The outcome in that case was tragic. Four people lost their livesall those who were traveling on the emergency vehicle: the 42-year-old doctor Sokol Hoxha, the 49-year-old nurse Cinzia Mariotti, the 59-year-old rescue driver Stefano Sabbatini and the patient transported on board the ambulance, 85-year-old Alberto Serfilippi.

Another one today similar crashboth in terms of dynamics and number of victims.

This time the accident occurred near Pordenone, more precisely in Lameon the Cimpello Sequals.

A Truck it's a'ambulance they collided head-on, both ending up completely destroyed. Also involved with them is a SUV.

Pordenone accident: 3 victims

The terrible accident occurred on a stretch of straight with continuous stripe, probably due to a risky overtaking. It remains to be ascertained who bears responsibility.

Several ambulances, medical cars, two air ambulances and the fire brigade, as well as the police, immediately responded to the scene.

They remained involved in everything five people and unfortunately, for three of them there was nothing that could be done.

Two of them were traveling in the ambulance. It's about a voluntary who was driving the emergency vehicle and the patient transported.

The third victim however is the truck driverwhich after the impact overturned onto the side of the road, into a small embankment.

This is the 52 year old Pierantonio Petroccafor which today was the first day of work with the transport company Trans Ghiaia.

Rosario Valastropresident of Italian Red Crossexpressed closeness to the families of the victims on social media: