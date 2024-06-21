Tragedy in the night, due to a violent collision between two motorbikes, Luigi Gara died: he was only 26 years old

Truly heartbreaking news is what has unfortunately begun to circulate in these hours, where unfortunately a boy of only 26 years, called Luigi Gara he lost his life. Unfortunately, when the rescuers arrived, there was nothing left that could be done for the young man.

In these hours there are so many people who are remembering the boy on social media and above all who have remained shocked from his loss. They are also trying to show affection and closeness to his family, affected by the sudden event mourning.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place in night between Thursday 20th and Friday 21st June. Precisely along via Caracciolo, in the area of Torre Annunziata, which is located in the province of Naples. However, given that the accident occurred only a few hours ago, there are still a lot of them fragmentary the news emerged.

From what the newspaper writes The RepublicLuigi would appear to have been riding his motorcycle and with him there was also a friend of his. When suddenly however, for reasons that are now being examined by the police, it happened collided head-on against another two-wheeled vehicle, with two boys on board. Passers-by quickly realized the seriousness of the accident and asked for prompt medical intervention.

The death of Luigi Gara at just 26 years old and the pain on social media

Doctors soon arrived on site and tried to do everything possible save life of the 26 year old, but due to the violent impact, Luigi He did not make it. Unfortunately they had no choice but to note his death.

All three other boys, who range in age from 18 and 25 years old, are now hospitalized at the Cardarelli hospital in Naples. The most serious is in coma and sadly he is now fighting for his life. In the meantime, the news of Luigi’s passing began to circulate and a friend of his wrote on social media: