The Rwanda Broadcasting Agency said the death toll “continues to rise,” according to the Associated Press.

“This may be the highest death toll from the disaster ever recorded in the country in the shortest period of time, according to available records from recent years,” the government-backed newspaper The New Times reported.

Francois Haptigiko, governor of Rwanda’s Western Province, told reporters that the search is on for more victims after heavy rains fell on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Strong rainstorms began last week, causing floods and mudslides that swept away several homes across the country.