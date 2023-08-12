At least 55 people have been killed in devastating fires on the US Pacific island of Maui. Hundreds are still missing. The historic town of Lahaina in particular was completely reduced to ashes. Thousands of people had to flee in haste, some by car, others by diving into the neighboring sea. One man said that even on his Harley-Davidson he barely managed to stay ahead of the fire. About 15,000 tourists have now left the island, which is part of the state of Hawaii. For many local residents, the toll was much higher: their entire possessions have been completely reduced to ashes by the rapidly spreading fire. The governor says it is Hawaii’s worst natural disaster in history. A very strong wind, caused by a neighboring hurricane, fanned the fire at an unprecedented rate.
A version of this article also appeared in the newspaper on August 12, 2023.
