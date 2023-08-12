One of the totally destroyed streets in Lahaina. Photo Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Volunteers, attached to Kahului’s King’s Cathedral, unload relief supplies for victims of the fires. Photo Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP

Tourists evacuated from Lahaina at Maui airport. Photo Etienne Laurent/EPA

Aerial view of a burned down building in historic downtown Lahaina. Photo Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Aerial view of the destroyed buildings in Lahaina. Photo Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Myrna and Abraham Ah Hee talk to the media in front of an evacuation center on Maui. They hoped to find relatives from burned houses. Photo Rick Bowmer/AP

Jose Victoria and his wife Jennifer Herrera were forced to flee Lahaina. Photo Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

An exhausted couple tries to catch up on sleep at Maui’s Kaluhui airport. Photo Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Burnt down cars in Lahaina. Photo Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

People fled by car from the rapidly approaching fire from Lahaina. Photo Marco Garcia/Reuters

A man passes a blackened car that fell prey to the fire in Lahaina. Photo Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Many boats in the port of Lahaina also did not escape the fire. Photo Marco Garcia/Reuters

At least 55 people have been killed in devastating fires on the US Pacific island of Maui. Hundreds are still missing. The historic town of Lahaina in particular was completely reduced to ashes. Thousands of people had to flee in haste, some by car, others by diving into the neighboring sea. One man said that even on his Harley-Davidson he barely managed to stay ahead of the fire. About 15,000 tourists have now left the island, which is part of the state of Hawaii. For many local residents, the toll was much higher: their entire possessions have been completely reduced to ashes by the rapidly spreading fire. The governor says it is Hawaii’s worst natural disaster in history. A very strong wind, caused by a neighboring hurricane, fanned the fire at an unprecedented rate.