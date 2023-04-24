Devastating Fire | Mexican authorities indicted for the deaths of 40 migrants

Gonzáles Guerrero is accused of manslaughter, injury and official misconduct. Dozens of migrants died in a fire at a migrant center near the US border.

of Mexico to the head of the Migration Agency For Salvador González Guerrero the indictments for the fire that led to the death of 40 migrants were read on Saturday, reports news agency AFP.

in Ciudad Juaréz near the US border broke out in March a fire that killed 40 migrants and injured several others.

Gonzáles Guerrero is accused of manslaughter, injury and official misconduct. Four other immigration officials and one security guard have also been arrested.

of Mexico according to the authorities, the fire started when one of the migrants set a mattress on fire in the cell where he was with 67 other migrant men to protest against his possible deportation. The migrant who set the mattress on fire has been arrested.

After the fire, immigration and security officials did not attempt to evacuate the migrants.

The migrants at the center came from different parts of Central and South America. According to the latest information from AFP, 19 of the dead were from Guatemala, seven from El Salvador, seven from Venezuela, six from Honduras and one from Colombia.