Apparently a fire has broken out in a nightclub in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul. Eleven people died.

Istanbul – Eleven people died in a fire in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul. The fire broke out in the basement of a 16-story residential building, the office of Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said on Tuesday (April 2).

Fire in Istanbul: Eleven people dead, twelve others injured

Twelve other people were injured, seven of them seriously. Initially there was talk of ten dead and 13 injured. How Picture reported that the fire probably broke out in a nightclub. (kas/afp)

