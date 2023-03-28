Devastating Fire | Dozens dead in migrant center fire on Mexico-US border

According to CNN, at least 37 people died in a fire at a migrant center in Ciudad Juárez.

Dozens of people have died in a fire at a migrant center in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, near the US border, the news agency AFP and US CNN.

According to the state of Chihuahua, there are at least 37 dead, CNN says.

According to the Mexican Migration Agency, the fire started after the agency brought more than 70 migrants from the city to the center. The fire broke out shortly before midnight on Monday evening.

The authorities have not disclosed any additional information about the cause of the fire or the nationalities of the dead. According to an aid worker interviewed by AFP, who spoke anonymously, most of the migrants at the center would have been Venezuelans.

Ciudad Juárez has a lot of immigrants aspiring to the United States. Many of them do not have identity documents, which is why they are stuck in the city.

According to the International Organization for Migration, since 2014, approximately 7,660 migrants have disappeared or died en route to the United States. Almost a thousand have died in accidents or while traveling in inhumane conditions.