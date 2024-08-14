Athens (Agencies)

The massive fire that has been raging in the suburbs of Athens since Sunday has subsided into scattered pockets, but firefighters remain on alert to combat the blaze that has killed a woman, displaced thousands and caused extensive damage.

“The fire is no longer as intense as it was in the past few days, but there are still some hotspots that could spark a new outbreak,” a firefighters’ spokesman said. “There are still about 530 firefighters on the ground with 145 vehicles and we have received help from our European colleagues but they have not yet deployed to Attica,” he added.

About 300 firefighters, helicopters, fire trucks and tankers were sent to Greece from 6 countries: France, Italy, Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia and Turkey, in response to the call for assistance made by the Greek authorities, in particular through the activation of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

Strong winds fanned Greece’s worst wildfires this year, spreading across dry land, scorching 10,000 hectares and destroying countless buildings and vehicles. About 100 homes were badly damaged, according to the Greek civil defense.

Fires have destroyed 37 percent of Attica’s forests in recent years, according to meteorologists. The blaze broke out Sunday near the historic city of Marathon, 40 kilometers northeast of the capital Athens, which has a population of more than 7,000 and has been evacuated.