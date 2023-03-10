Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Mines and grenades are salvaged near a field near Cherson in southern Ukraine after Russian troops retreated. © IMAGO/Celestino Arce

Fighting between Ukrainian defenders and Russian attackers has had dire environmental consequences. Millions of hectares of land are being lost to Ukraine’s agriculture.

Munich/Donbass – The Ukraine war claims many lives. Around 157,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since hostilities began on February 24, 2022, according to the March 10 daily report of the Ukrainian General Staff. However, this cannot be verified independently. According to the latest information from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), more than 8,000 civilians were killed in the attack, which violated international law.

Ukraine War: Millions of hectares of land contaminated by chemicals and lead

But the environment and the associated agriculture in the country with its more than 40 million inhabitants are also suffering considerable damage. Last but not least, before the Russian invasion, Ukraine was one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat and corn.

The chairman of the agricultural committee of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksandr Haydu, has now presented alarming figures on the effects of the ongoing bombardment on agriculture. According to the news agency Reuters it will take decades to clean up the pollution and contamination of soil, fields and forests. Insofar as the fighting, which is deadlocked near Bakhmut in Donbass, should end in sight at all.

More than five million hectares of agricultural land are contaminated by mines and the remains of explosives, Haydu said loudly Editorial Network Germany (RND): “Due to mines or dangerous explosive devices on agricultural land, it is often impossible to order them.” Instead of the usual 7.7 million hectares, the winter seed could only be sown on 4.5 million hectares, the MP reported.

Environmental damage from the Ukraine war: asbestos is released, oil seeps into the ground

The nature of soil contamination varies: for example, asbestos is released by destroyed buildings, heavy oil storage tanks, refineries or other industrial plants are hit, oil and chemicals seep into the soil. According to the report, environmental expert Wim Zwijnenburg from the Dutch peace research organization Pax warns that munitions often contain toxic chemicals. “If an area is shelled every day for months, heavy metals from the spent ammunition accumulate in the ground,” Zwijnenburg explained RND: “I assume that there is heavy contamination with heavy metals, toxic residues from explosives and mines in the particularly hard-fought areas, such as Mariupol and Bakhmut.”

If an area is shelled every day for months, heavy metals from the spent ammunition accumulate in the ground.

Zwijnenburg had previously told ZDF: “Ukraine has a strong mining industry, but also many chemical industrial plants in the west of the country that were attacked. And this level of damage introduces new risks.”

The Dutchman gave a concrete example: In June 2022, two rocket hits set fire to the Wuhlehirsk power plant in eastern Ukraine. Zwijnenburg told ZDF that he was able to see on satellite images that storage tanks for heavy oil were hit. The area around the power plant is now contaminated with oil, he said.

Environmental damage from the Ukraine war: 1.24 million hectares of nature reserves were destroyed

Also a recent “Greenpeace report from February on environmental damage caused by the Ukraine war fr.de reported. The Greenpeace report documents around 900 cases of severe environmental damage, such as large-scale forest fires or oil pollution in water bodies, which also affects fishing.

“Greenpeace” refers to a documentation of the Ukrainian environmental organization “Ecoaction”. Among other things, they investigated the destruction of a natural gas pipeline and attacks on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, writes fr.de. Another example: The environmental foundation “WWF” estimated in mid-February that around three million hectares of forest would have been destroyed by then. According to official information from Kiev, this also applied to 1.24 million hectares of nature reserves. (pm)