Strong earthquake devastates Morocco, 300 dead

Night of fear and devastation in Morocco where a strong earthquake, 6.8 on the Richter scale, shook the entire country, with echoes also in neighboring nations, Mauritania, Algeria, Gibraltar and even Portugal. The first official toll arrived late at night, 4 in the morning in Italy, after disturbing images circulated on social media for hours: ruins, damaged cars, mosques that trembled and collapsed, rivers of people pouring into the streets in panic. .

About thirty long seconds that shocked the country. The epicenter of the earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.8 according to the American Institute of Geophysics (USGS), but 7.0 for the Rabat Institute, was southwest of the city of Marrakech, 320 km south of the capital Rabat. The province of Al-Haouz was especially affected, where the highest number of victims was recorded. There an entire family was trapped in the rubble after their house collapsed, media reports. Citing medical sources, news site Médias24 reported a “massive influx” of injured people in Marrakech hospitals.

In addition to Marrakech, the shock was also felt in Rabat, Casablanca, Agadir and Essaouira. “Around 11pm, we felt a very violent tremor, I realized it was an earthquake. I saw buildings moving and I went out. People were in shock and panic. Children were crying, parents were upset,” he said by telephone. to AFP Abdelhak El Amrani, 33 years old, resident in Marrakech.

“The power went out for 10 minutes, the (telephone) network too, but it was restored. Everyone decided to stay outdoors,” he added. According to images broadcast by the networks, part of a minaret collapsed in the famous Jemaa el-Fna square, the beating heart of Marrakech, leaving two people injured. “We heard screams at the time of the tremor. People are in the squares, in cafes, preferring to sleep outside. There are pieces of facades that have fallen,” a resident of Essaouira, 200km west of Marrakech, told AFP . On February 24, 2004, an earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale shook the province of Al Hoceima, 400 km north-east of Rabat, killing 628 people and causing extensive material damage. And on February 29, 1960, an earthquake destroyed Agadir, on the country’s west coast, killing more than 12,000 people, or a third of the city’s population.

