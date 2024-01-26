The day before, Caryl Menghetti had ended up in hospital for a serious psychotic break, but doctors released her a few hours later

Is called Caryl Menghetti, the 46-year-old woman who late yesterday evening, in a villa in Martinengo, in the lower Bergamo area, took away her husband's life with several stab wounds. The victim's name was Diego Rota, he was 10 years older than her wife. At the time of the drama, the couple's 5-year-old daughter was also present in the house, sleeping and fortunately not witnessing the scene.

A charming residential area of Martinengoa small town in the lower Bergamo area, yesterday evening became the scene of a very serious drama, which involved a local family.

Caryl Menghetti, a 46-year-old originally from Vercelli and resident in one of the villas in via Cascina Lombarda, challenged a kitchen knife and repeatedly hit his Husband until killing him.

The man's name was Diego Rota and he was a 56 year old worker. When the police arrived, there was already nothing left for him to do.

In the house, at the time of the crime, was also present only 5 year old daughter of the couple, who fortunately were asleep and did not notice anything.

Caryl Menghetti had serious psychiatric problems

The Bergamo Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation into what happened, with i Carabinieri of Treviglio who were the first to arrive on site and arrested the 46-year-old.

Apparently the woman was suffering from serious psychiatric problemsfor which he had already undergone compulsory healthcare treatment a few years ago.

The day before, moreover, at the height of a new crisis with hallucinationsher husband had requested an ambulance.

Transported to psychiatry department of the Treviglio hospital, she had then been sent home after a change in therapy. 24 hours later, tragedy. Every factor is being examined by the investigators and we will try to understand if what happened could have been avoided.

Soon after killing her husband, Caryl has video called his sister. The latter immediately understood the seriousness of the situation, and it was she who called 112 and requested the intervention of the military on site.

There little girl was woken up by her maternal grandparentswho live downstairs in the woman's house and who were woken up by the Carabinieri themselves.

