updateMillions brace themselves as Cyclone Mocha hits the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar. At the largest refugee camp in the world with about 1.2 million Rohingyas, wind speeds can reach 260 kilometers per hour. “Such a wind is by definition a disaster, but in this place that danger counts double.”

Hurricane Mocha is ravaging eastern Bangladesh and Myanmar today. At least 300,000 people have already been moved to safer areas in Bangladesh and 100,000 in Myanmar. The storm can cause tidal waves of up to four meters high on the coast and is believed to be the strongest since Cyclone Sidr devastated the region in 2007. What makes it even worse is that a huge group of 1.2 million refugees live on the site of the storm, including half a million children.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Service, the hurricane will intensify further and arrive between Cox's Bazar (the southwestern tip of the country) and Kyaukpyu in neighboring Myanmar. More than one million Rohingya refugees live in the border area after the army staged a coup there two years ago. The Muslim minority population in Myanmar is regarded by the country's government as 'undesirable aliens'. That is precisely why the refugees are left to fend for themselves by the official authorities.

Since the military junta seized power in Myanmar two years ago, the country has been gripped by violence, repression and economic malaise. According to Enamur Rahman, Bangladesh’s disaster relief minister, there is “no capacity” to evacuate the Rohingyas. They live in improvised houses, which are not intended to withstand the enormous rainfall and strong gusts of wind. According to the minister, volunteers take care of this group, the local news medium writes. Dhaka Grandstand.

Fishermen in Bangladesh take their boats to a safe place from the coming hurricane. © ANP/EPA



‘Prepare for the worst’

According to Johnny Willemsen of Weeronline, there are three dangers from the cyclone: ​​,,There is a lot of wind, a lot of water falls and there is a backwater of the sea, which threatens flooding. Precisely because the area is very low, this is a great danger. Such a wind is by definition a disaster, but in this place that danger counts double. This is potentially a very big disaster.”

Myanmar's western coastal region, Rakhine, is home to some six million people in need of humanitarian assistance, as well as 1.2 million refugees. On site, the World Food Program indicates that it has prepared resources and food for roughly 400,000 people, who could live on it for a month.



Quote

Cyclone Mocha is heading towards areas already heavily burdened by conflict, poverty and low resilience World Food Program

“We prepare for the worst while hoping for the best. Cyclone Mocha is heading towards areas already heavily burdened by conflict, poverty and low resilience,” the organization said. There, too, at least ten thousand residents have already left their homes in search of a safe place. Monasteries, temples and schools, among others, must provide the necessary security.

Mega operation in the making

From Bangladesh – which as a delta nation is extremely vulnerable to flooding – a government official says that the country is “concentrating on saving lives and that people at risk of landslides will be evacuated.” According to him, thousands of volunteers, many of them medical personnel, are being deployed to help with this.

There, too, thousands of people have already fled and authorities say they have made arrangements to evacuate half a million people. In the coastal areas, volunteers urge people through loudspeakers to look for a safe place to stay. The navy keeps 21 ships, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters ready for rescue and relief operations.

Preparations are being made because of the approaching hurricane Mocha. © AP / World Food Program

