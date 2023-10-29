Matthew Perry was found lifeless by his assistant: he was in the bathtub of his home in Los Angeles

Late yesterday evening, Saturday 28 October, dramatic news spread from the United States which shocked cinema and TV series lovers all over the world. Matthew Perry, the Chandler from Friends, was found lifeless in the bathtub of his home in Los Angeles. He was only 54 years old. A shock for the millions of fans of the famous nineties show.

A traumatic awakening for the many millions of fan who in the nineties followed with passion and fun one of the most popular television shows in history, Friends.

Matthew Perry, the actor who played the role of in the aforementioned show Chandler Bingdied at the age of only 54 years old.

The one to find him, when it was already too late, would be his own assistant.

Perry was immersed in the Jacuzzi of his villa in Los Angeles. The authorities will now try to understand what the crimes were causes of his death.

The tormented life of Matthew Perry

While Matthew Perry has lived a life full of success, money, fame, he has undoubtedly had to face different ‘monsters’.

It was the actor himself who recounted the most tormented moments of his existence, who almost a year ago, on 8 November 2022, had published a book by title “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” (Friends, Lovers and the Great Terrible Thing).

Both in the pages of the book and in interviews prior to the publication date, Matthew had the opportunity to open up and talk about his struggle against alcohol and drug addictions.

In particular, that from opiates and painkillers, such as Vicodinto which he became addicted following a car accident and the doctors’ prescription to combat the pain.

He had decided to tell it because finally, after so much effort, so much pain, and after having risked his life on several occasionsit was finally felt out of the dark and free from those chains.

One episode in particular was striking. That time she swallowed 55 Vicodin pills together with one bottle of vodka, and found himself in the hospital with a perforated colon. To recover, he remained hospitalized for over a year.