The municipality of Roca Sales (RS) is trying to rebuild itself amid a wave of migration of those who no longer believe in the viability of the city, which is located on the banks of the Taquari River. The Taquari Valley – a region that covers 36 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul – was perhaps the region most affected by the floods that devastated the state in May.

A Brazil Agency visited the municipality just over 50 days after the state’s biggest climate catastrophe and saw mansions completely abandoned by residents who fear investing in their homes again. The municipality had already suffered a major flood in September 2023 and has four floods in the space of 10 months.

Civil police officer Glauco Kummer, 45 years old, was washing his motorcycle on the terrace of a house that lost a large part of its roof. He said that the water rose 1 meter above the residence, which has one floor, with around 350 m² on each floor.

“The other [enchente] I had already covered the roof, but this one was bigger and ripped the entire roof off, so the damage is much greater. We cleaned the house, but the expectation of my father returning is minimal. Here in front lives my uncle, who will no longer touch the house and has already left the city. Everyone is very shaken,” he said.

Glauco said that the family has had the house for 42 years and, before September last year, they had never had a flood invade the house.

High prices

Another problem faced by residents is the increase in land, house and rent prices following the floods. According to reports from residents, the value of properties rose between 50% and 80%. According to city hall, 400 families remain without housing.

Salesperson Júlia Almeida, 20 years old, is thinking about leaving Roca Sales.

“There’s nowhere to live. Building a house is more difficult now because you can’t find places where you don’t get water. Furthermore, the price became more expensive. My parents live on rent and our house is being put up for sale, we are going to have to leave,” she reported.

In Roca Sales, almost the entire urban area was underwater and the city hall defends transfer the entire centerwhere around 40% of the city’s 10,000 inhabitants live, to a higher location.

Access to the city, coming from Porto Alegre, is still difficult due to the collapse of a bridge. Our reporter faced a traffic jam for about an hour to cross a metal bridge where only one car passes at a time.

Reconstruction

While some want to migrate, other residents will try to rebuild the city. Trader Raquel Lima, 48, was cleaning the store to try to reopen it next week. Before the September flood, the store was a jewelry store, then it became an ice cream, açaí and snacks store.

“I was starting to get back on my feet, I was getting better. Then the flood came again. Let’s see now why a lot of people left the city. I will not give up. I hope to improve. I’m very hopeful that it will work out, that we will be able to get back on our feet,” she said.

Residents who spoke to the Brazil Agency They praised the city’s economy, saying it has jobs and opportunities. The municipality is home to industries such as the meatpacking giant JBS, the footwear company Beira Rio and the leather company Bom Retiro.

The president of the Roca Sales Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Services, Cléber Fernando dos Santos, explained that medium and large industries managed to resume activities, albeit partially, around 25 days after the flood. However, small and micro industries, businesses and services still face difficulties.

“Some have so far been unable to resume because many took out loans or used the savings they had saved and invested after the September flood. They imagined that something of this magnitude would never happen again,” he said.

Cléber says that these traders need non-refundable resources because they are unable to take credit because they are in debt. “We are having a very large exodus here. In other municipalities that were not affected, they end up being able to attract people by offering housing and work to people here,” he explained.

City hall

Roca Sales City Council estimates a 40% loss of revenue this year due to the flood. Mayor Amilton Fontana says that the situation is still very precarious, especially access to communities in the rural area of ​​the municipality, where agricultural and livestock businesses are located, which represent around 45% of the local economy.

“Agriculture was unable to harvest, farms were completely destroyed. We have a huge loss of production,” she said.

Another difficulty is being able to prepare projects to request resources for reconstruction.

“We are receiving resources, but reconstruction needs projects. We have a minimal team to carry out the projects. We don’t have the structure to deliver everything ready in 50 days”, added the mayor.

For Amilton Fontana, the priority is housing. “There’s no point in wanting to fix a street and not having houses for people to live in. What will keep people in the city is housing. So we asked for less bureaucracy to release this resource,” he said.

Ministry of Cities

Last week, the Ministry of Cities published the rules for construction of 2 thousand housing units in rural areas affected by the floods in Rio Grande do Sul. Another 10 thousand units are planned for urban areas.

The homes, within the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program, will be built in municipalities in an emergency situation or state of public calamity, formally recognized by the federal government.

Each house in a rural area will have a subsidy of up to R$86,000, which can reach R$200,000 in urban areas.