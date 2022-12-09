Shots without veils, Soumahoro’s wife prepares the legal battle against the photographer Carchidi

New troubles for Liliane Murekatete. Finished in the spotlight of the news for the scandal that broke out around the cooperative founded together with his mother, the partner of the deputy of Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra Aboubakar Soumahoro arouses new curiosities for details about her private life, criticism of her way of appearing and alleged nicknames that circulated about her in the city where she worked, Latina.

And, above all, for some photos recently released online and in the daily press that portray her naked. Taken years ago and found on the site of their author, the photographer Elio Leonardo Carchidi. A last move that would have “psychologically devastated” the woman.

And, with the accusation of having disseminated those images without permission, in fact, the complaint against the photographer Carchidias revealed by the Messenger.

The words of the lawyer: “We will react in the courts”

Lorenzo Borrèlegal of “Lady Soumahoro”, he defined the media attack suffered by the family in recent weeks as “unprecedented”.

“As his lawyer, I point out continuous ambushes of television crews in front of his home, theft of images of his three-year-old son (prohibited activity), images disseminated without consent,” he explained. To then conclude: “We will react in the competent judicial offices”.

