Franco Pamiro and his wife Marialuisa, who committed suicide on Tuesday, have long fought to give justice to their son Mauro

Franco Pamiro, interviewed by Il Giorno, recounted his drama in returning home on Tuesday and finding his ex-wife dead. The two, former spouses, fought together to get to the truth in the case of the death of their son, professor Mauro Pamiro, found lifeless on a construction site in Crema in 2020. The man explained that he has no intention of giving up and he will continue to fight even on his own.

It is an inconsolable pain that Mr. Franco Pamiro, ex-husband of Mrs. Marialuisa Belloni, who committed suicide last Tuesday, and father of Mauroa 44-year-old professor found dead on a construction site in Crema in 2020.

The 72-year-old took her own life right at her ex-husband’s house, while the latter he was out recording a broadcast with Telelombardy. Returning home, Franco Pamiro found her unconscious.

The man, destroyed by pain, has recounted those terrible moments to The day:

At 7.16pm and I found my wife dead. I immediately called 112. Soon the police arrived and sent me out of the house because they had to check everything.

The man has cooperated fully with the authoritiesin what was undoubtedly one of the most heartbreaking moments of his life.

He explained that the two, although they were no longer married, they had maintained relations above all to carry on their battle, aimed at obtaining justice for their son, who died in mysterious circumstances in June 2020.

Franco Pamiro will continue his and his wife’s battle

A few weeks ago it arrived judgment of the Court, which has archived the case of Mauro’s death as accidental, and not as a murder as Mr. Franco still thinks and as his wife Marialuisa thought.

Despite the judges’ decision and the disappearance of his wife, which according to him was due to the pain of his son’s death and the sentence, Franco declared that he not wanting to give up and wanting to carry on his fight: