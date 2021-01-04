Today is the 96th birth anniversary of Gopal Das Neeraj who reached any Hindi cinema from the stage of Kavi Sammelan. Gopaldas Neeraj, who has worked with stars such as Raj Kapoor to Devanand, has been a very interesting film. Devanand himself offered Gopaldas Neeraj to work at a time when people used to go around for entry in the film industry. Gopaldas Neeraj had told in an interview that Devananda had come as the chief guest at a poet conference. During this, after listening to his poems, he said that I will work with you one day.

Neeraj had told in the interview, ‘After some time I read about Devanand’s film Prem Pujari. I wrote a letter to him and the answer came, come. I went to Devanand with a leave of 6 days. He introduced SD Burman, who could not believe that I would be able to write the song for him. After that I listened to the tune and then after writing the song overnight I prepared Rangeela Ray. After reading this song, Devanand Jhoom arose. After this, he met Raj Kapoor. During this time, Raj Kapoor told about the film ‘Mera Naam Joker’ and Gopal Das Neeraj wrote the song ‘Aye Bhai Jara Dekh Ke Chalo’ for this film, which became quite a hit. Gopaldas Neeraj wrote several hit songs, especially for Devanand.

Gopal Das Neeraj says that all the songs of the films which have become very popular were not his songs but his poems. Songs like ‘Caravan Gujar Gaya, Gubar Dekhte Rahe’ and ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’ came out of Neeraj’s poems. The story of including the song ‘Lyche Jo Khat Tujhe’ in the film is also very interesting. Actually it was written by Neeraj as a long three-page poem. He gave this long poem to Shankar of the composer duo Shankar-Jaikishan. It was a period when songwriters used to write on the instructions of a musician. Neeraj did not know what would happen to this poem, but then wrote him with a long poem which came out to sing to you. The song was included in the film Kanyadaan.

Regarding the popularity of his songs, Gopaldas Neeraj had said, ‘The reason for the popularity of my songs was that he was on the basis of people’s choice at that time. Apart from this, my way of saying difficult things in simple words was also very much liked. It was liked a lot because then there was the practice of saying difficult things in hard words only. Regarding the song Aye Bhai Jara Dekh Ke Chalo of Mera Naam Joker, he says that even though this song sounds simple enough, it shows the philosophy of life.