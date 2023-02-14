They think the finish line is the end, when in reality, it is the beginning. Florestan.

On Saturday, in Campeche, President López Obrador presented the Aztec Eagle, the highest decoration that the Mexican government grants to a foreigner, to the person who holds the presidency of Cuba: Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The recipient of this recognition is chosen by the President of the Republic, via a council created in the SRE in 1932, which he heads as Grand Master of the Order.

The list of those who have received it is enormous and contrasting: from scientists, writers, millionaires, dictators, as is the case on Saturday in Campeche, to true good men,

Of these, he highlighted Alma Reed, Nelson Mandela, Mario Vargas Llosa.

But also others like Haile Selassie, the dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo, the Shah of Iran, Fidel Castro, Alberto Fujimori, Mohamed VI of Morocco, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Álvaro Colom, of Guatemala, the son-in-law of his friend Trun, Jared Kushner, and other bureaucrats for having been part of an official delegation, such as a page for the queen of Denmark, and a long list of ambassadors and even an honorary consul of Mexico in Murcia, just to name a few.

But the one who took her away on Saturday was Miguel Díaz-Canel because of their fraternal relationship, both reiterated, and because of the services, sold, but not rendered, by the Cuban specialists, to whom the Mexican government pays the Cuban government, not to them, and the sale, not a donation, of the Abdalá vaccine, which is not applied because it does not have the approval of the WHO, not even of the fourtheist COFEPRIS, under the command of that scientist named Hugo López-Gatell.

And the fact that the Aztec Eagle has surrendered to dictators in the past does not justify that those who claim to be different do the same today.

And let it be clear, the recognition does not belong to the people of Mexico, it belongs to the current president.

remnants

1. TIME.- As I had told you, the president is playing with the times in his favor in his electoral reform. The deadline to file appeals against him expires on April 30. The same day, the last of this ordinary period, they approve it in the Senate, he publishes it at night and there will be no time left for any challenge, so he would remain firm;

2. STRATEGY.- The trial in New York against Genaro García Luna is about to be decided this week, much earlier than announced. He will not take the stand. They will go to the final defense and prosecution depositions. From there, everything will remain in the decision of the jury, which in any sense, must be unanimously of its twelve members; and

3. SUNG.- Aeromar’s creditors seized three of the last five planes with which it operated and only two remain. The end of him is imminent. It will be, with Interjet, the second airline to disappear in times of the 4-T, but all due to business mismanagement

See you tomorrow, but in private.