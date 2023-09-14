The sudden devaluation suffered by Argentina’s currency last August, one day after the primary elections, pushed the South American country’s already high inflation to its highest level in just over three decades.leaving a very gloomy scenario for the coming months.

As reported this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec), the consumer price index (CPI) stood at 124.4% year-on-year in August.

(Also read: Daniel Sancho asked the nephew of King Felipe VI to ‘help him’ after Arrieta’s crime).

In the eighth month of the year, consumer prices grew 12.4% compared to July, evidencing a strong acceleration with respect to the average monthly rate of 6.9% that had been registered until July.

The monthly jump achieved in August was, in fact, the largest since February 1991 (27%), two months before Argentina adopted the “convertibility” regime between the peso and the US dollar after the hyperinflation of 1989-1990.

The increases recorded in August were generalized. The largest increases occurred in food, with an increase of 15.6% in relation to July and 133.5% in interannual terms, a worrying fact, since it has a direct impact on the value of the basic food basket that measures the indigence line.

Argentine monthly inflation was 12.4% in August (Chile has a 2.6% increase in price levels throughout 2023) If this data is repeated, they will have an inflation of 307% in one year, complete destruction of purchasing power. Consequences of not having an autonomous Central Bank pic.twitter.com/RGkFk8krUl — Arturo Claro (@ArturoClaro) September 13, 2023

Strong increases were also recorded in health (15.3%), mainly due to increases in drug pricesand in home equipment and maintenance (14.1%).

Although high inflation is a phenomenon that has been going on for years in Argentina and prices have already been heating up more strongly in recent months, The jump registered in August is directly linked to the sudden 22% devaluation that the Argentine peso suffered on August 14.

(Keep reading: Thailand police chief reveals how Daniel Sancho was ‘tricked’ into confessing.)

The day before, Argentina had held primary elections with a view to the October presidential elections and in them La Libertad Avanza It turned out to be the force with the most votes in a three-thirds scenario – along with the opposition coalition Together for Change (center-right) and the ruling Union for the Homeland (Peronist) -.

The sudden devaluation in the official exchange rate, which the Government of Alberto Fernández attributed to a demand from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)immediately translated into an increase in the value of the dollar in the parallel quotes that many sectors of the economy follow to set prices for all types of goods and services.

Alberto Fernández, president of Argentina See also Ukraine, earthquake in the Zelensky house: the defense minister resigns

“Prices had already been showing an acceleration since the second half of July, but there was an additional change in dynamics after the jump in all exchange rates on August 14. This meant that, comparing the last week of the month against the same week in July, there was an increase of 14.7%, much higher than the average figure for the month,” observed the consulting firm C&T in a report.

The devaluation blow and its expansive wave on inflation moved the Minister of Economy and candidate for president, Sergio Massa, to establish agreements to freeze prices on food, fuel and health services, for example, and to suspend increases in public service ratesseeking to moderate inflation rates in the coming months, which will be marked by the general elections in October.

Sergio Massa, Minister of Economy of Argentina.

According to official data released this Wednesday, In the first eight months of the year, inflation has already accumulated an increase of 80.2%.

According to the calculations of various private consultants, The August jump leaves a “carry-over effect” of between 4 and 5 points for the September inflation index, with rates forecast for this month of between 8.5 and 10%.

(We recommend: How could the real estate crisis that is being experienced today in China affect Colombia?).

For Lautaro Moschet, economist at the Freedom and Progress Foundation, “The devaluation gave a very important jump in the nominal value of the economy that will probably persist between now and the end of the year.”

“To make matters worse, expectations of new devaluations will continue to put upward pressure on inflation projections and by the end of the year we will be passing 150%,” said the expert.

If this forecast comes true, it will be the highest rate recorded in Argentina since the hyperinflation of 1989-1990. and will far exceed the 94.8% rate recorded last year.

EFE