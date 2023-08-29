The Minister of Economy of Argentina, Sergio Massa, announced on Sunday (27) a series of measures to try to alleviate the impacts of the 22% devaluation of the peso in purchasing power.

The devaluation of the Argentine currency was promoted by the administration of President Alberto Fernández on the 14th, after the victory of the libertarian Javier Milei in the Argentine presidential primaries.

The measures announced by the minister, who is the Peronist candidate for the presidential election in October, include the payment of bonuses to retirees and pensioners in September, October and November; easy credit conditions; increases in transfers from the Food Card program; tax incentives for companies; stimulus to exports and agricultural production; among others.

Massa declared that the recent devaluation of the Argentine peso was “forced” by the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and this change in the exchange rate is already accelerating the pace of inflation in Argentina.

Private consultants heard by Clarín believe that monthly inflation will be around 14% in August, which would represent the highest increase since February 1991. In July, before the devaluation of the peso, consumer prices rose 6.3% in in relation to June.

The EcoGo consultancy pointed out to Clarín that, since the rise in the dollar promoted by Peronism the week before last, several food products have had strong price increases, such as meat (12%), fruit (11.7%), biscuits (9.3% ), fresh bread (8%) and potatoes (4.1%).

“This leap or peak cannot be attributed 100% to inflationary dynamics, but largely to devaluation; the devaluation adjustments add to an inertia that [já] was high,” said Matías De Luca, an economist at consultancy LCG.

Inflation, which stood at 113.4% in July in the accumulated 12 months, should end 2023 above 170%, forecast analysts consulted by the Argentine press.

In the face of uncontrolled inflation, “benefits” distributed by the State have a limited effect and the tendency is for Argentine poverty to increase even more this year.

The latest survey carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) showed that 39.2% of Argentines lived in poverty in the second half of 2022. This year, the level should exceed 42%, according to projections.

The Abono Universal por Filho (AUH, for its Spanish acronym), created in Argentina in 2009, is an example of how inflation erodes the purchasing power of social benefits in the country and ends up leading to more poverty.

According to an analysis by the Analytica consultancy published by the newspaper La Gaceta, as soon as it was implemented, 14 years ago, the AUH covered 80% of the basic basket needed for a child. Today, the benefit meets only 26% of these needs.

“Not resolving the inflationary drama is lethal for the most vulnerable children. Stabilize [os preços] it is socially progressive: there is nothing more regressive than this inflation”, said economist Ricardo Delgado to the newspaper.