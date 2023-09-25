Following a tumultuous week for Unity, in which the company infuriated a significant portion of the development community by making dramatic changes to its engine licensing terms – only to then partially walk them back on Friday – at least one studio has had enough, with developer Neognosis announcing it’ll no longer be porting its acclaimed Wipeout-inspired racer BallisticNG to Switch as a direct consequence of Unity’s actions.

Last Tuesday, Unity announced changes to its licensing agreement that would have forced developers to pay an additional fee every time a user installed their game. After significant outrage from the development community, the company changed course, saying its new pricing plan would now only apply to choosing developers to use its next Long Term Support version – but, as highlighted by Neognosis in a post Announcing the cancellation of BallisticNG for Switch, many developers might not have a choice but to upgrade.

“Nintendo has a rolling Unity version requirement for game releases,” the studio explained, “and we’re already behind the threshold by two years. Two weeks ago this wouldn’t have been an issue… [but] by the time we’ll have a Switch version of BallisticNG ready, the threshold for Unity versions will exceed the new versions that Unity are pushing their TOS changes with, and we currently have no confidence that they won’t try pulling another move or pushing back to their original plans under/beyond this new TOS.”

BallisticNG has amassed an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam since its release in 2018.

“Despite Unity’s efforts to recover after their PR disaster,” Neognosis continued, “there just isn’t any trust and security for us to continue moving forward with newer versions of their tools in the foreseeable future.”

While the developer says it’ll continue supporting the existing PC version of BallisticNG, the planned Switch port is now officially dead. However, the studio does say it’ll “be looking at working with the console (or the rumored Switch 2) in a future project not bound by Unity.”

Many developers have similarly expressed a loss of trust in Unity since the events of last week – especially after it was discovered the company had quietly altered its Terms of Service in April to remove a clause that would let studios stick with previous versions of the document if updates adversely impacted their rights – something Unity’s Marc Whitten acknowledged in a “fireside chat” aired on Friday after the company’s revised terms were revealed.

“I totally get that trust is easy to lose, and it’s hard to earn,” Whitten said (thanks mobilegamer.biz). “and we have to show that and then people will judge us based on that. And so my job – our job – is to make sure that we build the right tools, go about it the right way and people see that, and then it’s up to them to make their own determination about trust. I can’t tell you that you should trust me – you have to decide that on your own.”