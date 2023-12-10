Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

A district council in Saxony-Anhalt is rejecting subsidies for the Deutschlandticket, which is why the 49-euro ticket will soon no longer be valid on buses in the Stendal district. Criticism follows.

Stendal – What happens next with the 49 euro ticket? The conference of prime ministers of the federal states had decided that the cheap ticket for local public transport (ÖPNV) should remain until May 2024. But there is plenty of criticism that the price does not cover the costs of buses and trains.

Deutschlandticket: Stendal district in Saxony-Anhalt rejects subsidies

Transport associations recently vehemently called for (finally) clarification of financing. Only the Munich Transport Association (MVV) stated that it was losing revenue “in the mid three-digit million range” due to the Deutschlandticket. This would be offset by additional income from additional sales “in the lower single-digit million range,” it was said from the Isar metropolis.

The Bavarian Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter (CSU) criticized: “It would be a prank if the ticket were to fall victim to the federal government's lack of willingness to co-finance after just eight months.” In Saxony-Anhalt, the first district council has now subsidized the 49 euro ticket -Ticket over 40,000 euros was rejected, which is why the measure will be invalid there from January 1, 2024.

The 49 euro ticket is intended to relieve the burden on commuters in Germany. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / Bihlmayerfotografie

We are talking about the district of Stendal, with the Hanseatic city of the same name located on the Wolfsburg-Berlin axis in the north of the state. The Germany ticket will no longer be valid on the local bus routes from New Year's Day. As the MDR reports, a subsidy for tickets on bus routes planned until April was rejected by a majority with votes from the CDU, the FDP and ProAltmark.

Deutschlandticket: In Stendal in Saxony-Anhalt, the ticket will soon no longer be valid on buses

Owners of the Deutschlandticket must therefore pay for buses on the inner-city line and on the feeder lines of the Stendalbus company, even if they have already bought the 49-euro ticket. Saxony-Anhalt's Infrastructure Minister Lydia Hüskens (FDP) criticized the decision from the district town with around 40,000 inhabitants in the Altmark. “It is incomprehensible to us that it should now fail because of perhaps 40,000 euros,” said Hüskens to MDR.

De facto, the district council’s decision means: train yes, bus no. This is deeply confusing.

“De facto, the district council’s decision means: train yes, bus no. This is deeply confusing and a slap in the face to subscribers. In particular, things are now becoming significantly more expensive and complicated for local commuters on the way to work and our students. The majority in the district council is letting them down. The decision must be revised and financing of the ticket must also be ensured in 2024!” wrote the chairman of the Altmark Green District Association, Christian Hauer, on the short message service X (formerly Twitter).

Traffic light federal government has to save money in the budget: Will the Germany ticket fall?

Because the traffic light federal government made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP is spending around 17 billion euros What needs to be saved in the 2024 budget is the discussion about financing the 49 euro ticket newly emerged. The German Association of Cities, on the other hand, had demanded rapid and long-term security from the federal and state governments for the further financing of the ticket. “The deadlock must be ended,” said Vice President Burkhard Jung (SPD).

So far, however, the situation remains the same, which is exacerbated in Stendal because the district apparently does not want to cover the costs here. Will it remain in one district? Or will other municipalities follow the example of Saxony-Anhalt? (pm)