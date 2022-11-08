In a speech in Hamburg, Tom Buhrow said, “In ten years’ time, Germany doesn’t seem to want to – and also not want to finance – us to the same extent as it does today”. Would you agree with that?

As I learned from the FAZ, the listeners in Hamburg took a deep breath in and out again to let the theses and suggestions sink in, I felt the same way. Tom Buhrow is right when he states that we are facing important future issues in public service broadcasting. But this hasn’t just been the case since yesterday; the broadcasters are already in intensive talks with the public, media experts and media politicians about how we can better meet the needs of society. The system is already in motion, reforms and savings have already been implemented, and we will have to seriously consider what the future of public service broadcasting can look like beyond this decade.

That’s why Tom Buhrow is calling for a round table to draw up a social contract for public broadcasting. Is such a body necessary?

I don’t find the comparison with Herrenchiemsee and the Constituent Assembly entirely happy. The task of this assembly was to create a basic law, a constitution, for post-war Germany after a period of unlawful state. We have a completely different legal situation in the Federal Republic today. The Federal Constitutional Court has passed many groundbreaking media policy judgments, the federal states have passed broadcasting and media state treaties. We are in the middle of the process for the 3rd media amendment state treaty. This means that there is no reason to make a clean sweep and necessarily have to create something new. That’s why you have to think carefully about what mandate such a “round table” should have. Who feels bound by what is discussed and perhaps decided there? Does that correspond to the legal intentions of the constitutional court or the federal states? The responsibility of the federal states for broadcasting could not be affected by such a construction, it is constitutionally bound. It is therefore necessary to define exactly which objectives a “round table” should pursue, what effects it can have and how it relates to the usual legislative procedures.

Could a major reform be achieved in several intermediate steps?

I can imagine that. It should not be forgotten that we are currently in an ongoing order process. I rate the amended media amendment state treaty very positively. It provides clear orders to the public-law system. The countries have long discussed what is commissioned and what is not. Everything that we discuss for the future must be linked to this, must also take into account the legislative powers of the federal states.



There he stands and can’t do anything else: Tom Buhrow during his speech at the Übersee-Club in Hamburg

Image: Thorsten Jander



The media change treaty has now been signed. What does it mean for Deutschlandradio?

There are a number of consequences, but there is one consequence for Deutschlandradio that has caused a lot of discussion: the flexibilization of programs distributed linearly. In contrast to ARD and ZDF, we are not affected. Our three nationwide and advertising-free programs continue to be commissioned by the 16 federal states. This is a great encouragement for our employees. One of the points relevant to us is the further strengthening of the committees. We are up to date here thanks to the most recent Deutschlandradio state agreement. Nevertheless, the Radio Council wants to consider how program control and the evaluation of program quality can be improved. The new media state treaty calls on us to offer even more programming for the younger generation, and we are preparing for that.

The state treaty formulates the motto: public service broadcasting for everyone. That certainly doesn’t mean to reach mainly or younger listeners.