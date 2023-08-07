Home page World

The town of Forbach is close to the border. A German is said to have imprisoned and mistreated a woman in Forbach in France (archive photo) for years. © Nicolas Rung/imago

A woman in Forbach, France, was found naked and with broken bones in an apartment. Her German husband is said to have abused her since 2011.

Forbach – Terrible suspicion against a man from Forbach in France. The 55-year-old German is said to have imprisoned and abused his wife for twelve years. The police discovered the 53-year-old naked, malnourished, with multiple broken bones and a shaved head in an apartment. The man was arrested on Monday.

On Sunday, the woman managed to steal a phone and reach the German rescue service in Wiesbaden, BFMTV and RMC from police sources report. Officials from the Department of Public Safety of the Moselle department were then alerted by the German authorities.

She told police that her husband had been holding her captive and torturing her since 2011. Officers took the woman to the emergency room. Old fractures can be found on her arms and legs. All the rooms in the apartment are screened off, apparently also to prevent the nine cats that live in them from running free.

Neighbors called the police years ago – investigations are now underway against a German husband

The husband is now under investigation for kidnapping, aggravated rape, torture and cruelty.

The couple had previously been the focus of police attention in 2019. At that time, concerned neighbors had alerted the emergency call. But the couple refuted the statements of the neighbors at the time.

