From: Alina Schroeder

Was already on the Titanic with the “Titan”: Arthur Loibl is now planning a trip into space. © Montage: dpa/Armin Weigel/Imago/OceanGate

He has already seen the Titanic, but that’s not all: Arthur Loibl is already planning the next extreme trip, as he says after the tragedy surrounding the “Titan”.

Munich – It was a pitch-black day for research: On Thursday (June 22, 2023) it was clear that the submarine “Titan”, which had initially been reported missing, imploded on the way to the Titanic. All five passengers died. In 2021, Arthur Loibl traveled to the legendary shipwreck himself in a mini submersible.

German adventurer already dived with “Titan” to the Titanic

The German entrepreneur from Bavaria is always looking for new challenges and fascinating adventures. It was the “thirst for adventure, to experience the extreme” – that particularly appealed to him, he told the TV station ProSieben. He paid $110,000 to see the Titanic with his own eyes. He had already booked the trip in 2017. Together with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, against whom more and more allegations are currently being made, he then dived to the bottom of the sea in 2021. However, he did not remember the trip particularly well – Loibl called the mission a “suicide mission.” There were numerous technical problems.

A former OceanGate employee also warned about security concerns. Exactly this lack of safety was now the undoing of all “Titan” occupants who made their way to the Titanic wreck on Sunday (June 18). “Titan” could not withstand the increased pressure deep in the sea, it imploded.

“I already have a ticket”: After the “Titan” trip, the German entrepreneur is now planning a flight into space

However, the dive to the Titanic was not Loibl’s first adventure: According to his own statement, the 60-year-old has already been to the North and South Poles – and it should continue daringly. The entrepreneur soon wants to aim high: “The next great adventure that is planned is a flight into space. I already have a ticket,” he said ProSieben. He booked it with Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson’s space company. For the flight into space, interested parties have to shell out between 200,000 and 450,000 dollars. Virgin Galactic says it has already sold 800 tickets for future commercial flights.

However, he does not yet know whether Loibl will actually start the galactic excursion. He just wanted to let it come to him. The doubts about such projects do not come from anywhere: Virgin boss Branson’s company already had a failed rocket launch. A Blue Origin rocket planned for commercial space tourism by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also crashed. (asc)