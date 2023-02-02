DDeutsche Welle (DW) has canceled television filming in Iraq, citing government threats against presenter Jaafar Abdul Karim as the reason. The moderator and his team left the country for security reasons on Thursday, the German foreign broadcaster said.

The employees wanted to shoot a new episode for the popular Arabic-language program “Jaafar Talk” in the capital Baghdad. The show was supposed to be about youth unemployment, women’s rights and political participation. Representatives of the Iraqi government were also invited.

Threatened with arrest

The German-Arabic journalist Jaafar Abdul Karim (born 1981) is known for his socially critical youth program Shababtalk and, until June 2019, reached an audience of millions in the Arab world every week. Explosive topics are addressed in the show: women’s rights, dealing with homosexuality, but also racism in Germany.

According to DW, an Iraqi medium published a video before the shooting began. In it, the moderator is accused of wanting to spread “perverse” sexual behavior in Iraq. Excerpts from earlier episodes of “Jafaar Talk” about homosexuality were shown. Iraqi government representatives then suddenly demanded a special filming permit and threatened the team with arrest if they worked without it. The moderator was also told that the government could not guarantee his safety.







“This massive coercion by the official authorities of the Republic of Iraq is an unprecedented restriction of press freedom,” said dpa in a protest note handed over to the Iraqi embassy in Berlin by the broadcaster.

Freedom of the press severely restricted

Freedom of the press in Iraq is severely restricted. The country is ranked 172nd out of 180 in the global “Press Freedom Index” by the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Journalists in the country are attacked, arrested and threatened by pro-government militias; In addition, murders of media professionals often went unpunished. Militias loyal to Iran have great influence over the Iraqi government.

As a German international broadcaster, Deutsche Welle offers reporting for TV, radio and online and is financed from German tax revenue.