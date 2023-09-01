Telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom recently kicked off an ambitious project in the heart of Germany: the opening of a research laboratory focused on applying quantum technology to commercial telecommunications networks. Located at its T-Labs site in Berlin, this new innovation hub promises to lay the foundations for a future of faster and more secure communications, paving the way for collaborations with partners from both academia and business, to to carry out cutting-edge projects. The main objective of this laboratory is the development of advanced communication solutions through the use of quantum technology, which is based on the principles of quantum mechanics and offers enormous potential to improve the security and speed of communications.

One of the key features of this new laboratory is the presence of a 2,000 km long fiber optic test network. This network will be linked to important partners, including the technical universities of Berlin, Dresden and Munich, as well as the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications. This strategic connection with top-ranking academic institutions will ensure a constant flow of knowledge and expertise between the research and business worlds, enabling fruitful collaboration and faster progression in the development of innovative solutions. The inauguration of this quantum laboratory is the natural continuation of Deutsche Telekom’s commitment to a number of projects related to quantum technology. In recent times, the company was chosen as the official coordinator of the European Commission’s PETRUS project, an initiative aimed at ensuring the integrity of the communication infrastructure in the European Union.