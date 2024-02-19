On the occasion of the Mobile World Congress 2024, Deutsche Telekom, in collaboration with Qualcomm and Brain.ai, will present an artificial intelligence capable of replacing the numerous apps present on smartphones, functioning as a personal concierge that understands the user's objectives and manages the details for them. The smart assistant, which can be activated with a voice command, promises to revolutionize the way we interact with our devices. Concrete examples shown during the event highlighted how this approach can simplify everyday tasks such as travel planning, online shopping, video creation and photo editing, eliminating the need to switch between different applications.

Deutsche Telekom's generative interface, powered by Brain.ai technology, is at the heart of this transformation. The interface uses artificial intelligence to take over the functions of a wide range of apps, allowing you to carry out everyday tasks more efficiently and intuitively, via voice and text commands. Jon Abrahamson, Chief Product & Digital Officer at Deutsche Telekom, highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence and Large Language Models (LLM) in mobile devices, saying they will be key to improving and simplifying customers' lives. Deutsche Telekom's vision is to eliminate the need for multiple apps, replacing them with a single AI assistant that acts as a true daily companion.

In line with this goal, Deutsche Telekom has integrated real use cases into the T Phone, demonstrating the company's commitment to making innovations accessible on devices already on the market. This app-free interface, in collaboration with Brain.ai, predicts and generates screens contextually, allowing users to focus on their goals rather than how to achieve them. AI operating from the cloud ensures a smooth user experience and is accessible even on entry-level devices. In addition to this vision, Deutsche Telekom will announce another AI smartphone version powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, featuring in-device processing that promises greater speed, power efficiency and customization.