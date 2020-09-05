The price volatility on the energy market has left a deep mark on Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s figures for the first half of the year. From Petra Maier

The company, which specializes primarily in oil and gas production, suffered a group loss of 13.4 million euros. Due to the low energy prices, high depreciation was necessary. Overall, the management expects a consolidated loss of 20 million euros in the current financial year.

But it’s not going quite as badly as the numbers suggest. If you leave out the value adjustment of a total of 17.2 million euros, the Mannheim-based company could have posted a profit of 1.2 million euros in the first half of the year. Compared to the previous year, sales increased by around seven percent to EUR 26.1 million. The operating result improved by almost four percent to 15.8 million euros.

Together with the oil price, the share price also fell, and the price has almost halved since the beginning of the year. As with the shares of the major oil companies, the recovery has so far been sluggish. Very courageous investors dare to enter at a low price level and rely on an acceleration of the upward trend. Deutsche Rohstoff AG dealt with the crisis quite unorthodox. That could pay off.

Entry into gold

In the weak oil market, production was the first to be cut back sharply. So there was no need to squander the oil. In contrast, the low prices offered a good opportunity to expand the portfolio. A project in Wyoming recently became one of the production sites in North America. The purchase price almost exclusively reflected the value of the production based on very low oil prices, and the future yield was almost free. This is also due to the fact that US companies are less capitalized and happy when cash flows in. Deutsche Rohstoff has a total of 29 million barrels of oil equivalents. However, oil prices have long since recovered from their lows. That could get the stock going.

The management has also earned a hidden reserve via the stock exchange. When the share prices were on the ground, CEO Thomas Gutschlag showed courage and invested almost 19.2 million euros in stocks and bonds of commodity companies. In just a few months, a book profit of 8.2 million euros has accumulated. Buying gold mining stocks proved to be a particularly good grip, and thanks to the gains now make up almost half of the portfolio and almost two-thirds of earnings. After the gold price has just risen sharply again, the chances for book profits to continue to rise are not bad. The income only affects the balance sheet when it is realized. That could lead to positive surprises in the coming quarters.

