Deutsche Post and DHL are planning a rapid expansion on one front. But the project is not only met with enthusiasm – on the contrary.

and try the changed ones corona-Conditions * to adapt. But an announcement met with criticism on the net.

Many users take offense at the Post’s plan.

Frankfurt – queues in front of the post office and in DHL parcel shop are a thorn in the side of many, especially in times of Corona. Because most of them want to avoid crowds. At the same time, online trading is booming to such an extent that more and more parcels and letters are being sent with goods. The result is for many customers of German postal service and DHL then one more thing: standing in line.

Because that often ends up package or the letter not at home, but in one of the many branches. Deutsche Post is now announcing further innovations that are intended to remedy the situation, especially in the parcel area. However, many customers see the announcement of the post quite critical.

Deutsche Post DHL announces rapid expansion on one front due to Corona

Deutsche Post DHL plans one rapid expansion of the Packing stations. While there were still 6,500 Packstations in Germany in 2020, this number should increase to 8,500 this year. According to a Facebook post from the company, there should be as many as 12,000 Packstations across Germany by 2023.

But where should the new stations be? According to a press release by the Deutsche Post DHL Group for example at jet filling stations. The company announces: “In future, almost all of the more than 680 JET locations will have a Packstation”. But many customers do that announcement the post to expand the Packing stations anything but happy.

Increase in packing stations 2019 4,400 2020 6,500 2021 8,500 2022 10,500 2023 12,000 Source: Deutsche Post Facebook page

Packstations: Critical reactions to the announcement by Deutsche Post DHL

A user on Facebook makes it clear what he thinks of the announcement: “Cool then you can all soon Partnerfialien abolish the entire stamp and Package sales on the pure Online trade move. It’s cheaper and more attractive for the customer anyway. Who needs sales staff is overrated anyway (sic). “

The German postal service responds to the allegation and replies that the company is increasing the number of Packing stations respond to the enormous demand. Most of the parcel volumes would still be handled by the branches. And with the machines one would simply relieve many branches. “Packstations are also a welcome addition for many partner branches that struggle with high parcel volumes and do not have unlimited storage space,” the company continues in his Facebook comment. This answer does not seem to be satisfactory for all users. One of them literally bursts the collar: “It wouldn’t be wrong to react to the increasing number of parcels with more staff instead of setting up more packing stations. However, greed for profit can of course also be packaged nicely, ”he railed.

Deutsche Post DHL is planning more packing stations: Many users want more branches

Another user also replies to the comment by German Post: “We had a large, well-frequented one Post office closed and a tobacco product takes on corresponding tasks ‘on the side’. I would still prefer the reopening of branches, with additional services and new concepts, if you like. And an extension of opening times would also bring relief and create jobs. ”The responded to this opinion contribution post not public on Facebook.

Others are happy about them Packing stations, but complain that the stations in their area are often full. Or that the conditions for parcels in the stations are too strict. Because not every shipment is suitable for one of the machines. These conditions apply:

Minimum size of the shipment: 15 x 11 x 1 centimeters

Maximum size: 75 x 60 x 40 centimeters

Deutsche Post DHL branches: What are the effects of the Packstations?

It remains to be seen how the development will take place Deutsche Post DHL goes on. It remains to be seen whether and to what extent the increasing number of Packstations will affect the branches. The developments known so far rather indicate a decline. As the “stuttgarter-nachrichten” report, it is number of the Post branches decreased. From 13,663 in 2000, this number fell to 12,744 branches by the first half of 2019. This does not include parcel shops, packing stations and points of sale. (slo)

