Germany’s biggest bank writes off after shift in cost of debt insurance

The actions of Deutsche Bank fell 14.9% this Friday (24.Mar.2023), after the cost of insuring the bank’s debt against the risk of default reached the biggest increase in more than 4 years. The fall of this 6th was the biggest in 5 months.

A institution is the largest bank in Germanywith total assets of approx. €1.3 trillion (about BRL 7.4 trillion at current exchange rates) at the end of 2022.

The shares of the German bank fell for the 3rd day in a row and have already lost about ⅕ of their value until this Friday (24.mar).

You swaps of credit default (CDS, Credit Default Swapin English) jumped to 173 basis points on Thursday night (March 30), from 142 basis points the day before.

The CDS is a form of protection against default in credit operations. It serves as a guarantee against possible defaults on public and private bond payments.

O swap it is associated with the scenario of fiscal perspectives and political and economic uncertainty. The greater the uncertainties, the higher the CDS tends to be.

Since smash of Silicon Valley Bank It’s from Signature Bank“Deutsche Bank has been in the spotlight for some time, in a similar way to Credit Suisse,” Stuart Cole, chief macroeconomist at Equiti Capital, told Reuters.

Investors fear a crisis in the sector after the failure of US banks. The Swiss bank Credit Suisse presented a financial statement, on March 15, with “weaknesses”according to the bank itself.