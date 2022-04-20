Dhe Deutsche Bank shareholder Karl-Walter Freitag wants to withdraw his confidence from CEO Christian Sewing at the Annual General Meeting on May 19. In his extensive supplementary motion to the agenda, Freitag accuses the 51-year-old CEO of breaches of duty, conflicts of interest and a lack of impartiality.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement that the application was peppered with half-truths and conspiracy theories. “Unfortunately, we are obliged to publish it for reasons of stock corporation law.” In a formal statement, the supervisory board clearly supported the CEO, the supervisory board still considered Sewing to be technically suitable and reliable and had complete trust in him as chairman of the board.

Germany’s largest financial institution published the more than 40-page application on its website on Tuesday. It was formally provided by the Riebeck brewery from 1862 AG, behind which Freitag stands. He has been in a dispute with Deutsche Bank for years and has sued the bank several times. At annual general meetings, he repeatedly called for the dismissal of the long-time chairman of the supervisory board, Paul Achleitner, but this always clearly failed.

For Achleitner, the shareholders’ meeting on May 19 is the last general meeting of Deutsche Bank that he will chair. The Dutchman Alexander Wynaendts is to follow the Austrian, who has been at the head of the supervisory body for ten years.