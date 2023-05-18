Deutsche Bank has agreed to pay $75 million (70 million euros) to settle a lawsuit brought by one of the victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Lawyers made this known. According to victims, the German bank had facilitated the abusive practices of the suicide millionaire by continuing to provide financial services.

“The settlement allows dozens of Jeffrey Epstein survivors to finally try to restore their faith in our system, knowing that all individuals and entities who facilitated Epstein’s sexual abuse and human trafficking will finally be held accountable,” said one of the attorneys.

The multimillionaire committed suicide in 2019 and was a customer of the bank.

Another victim filed an almost identical petition to hold US banking conglomerate JPMorgan Chase responsible for helping Epstein provide financial services. This case is still ongoing.

The women's petitions previously filed with the New York judge described the banks as "Epstein's secret weapon that enabled years of sexual abuse and human trafficking."