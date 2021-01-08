D.he Deutsche Bank has cleared further legal burdens in the USA with a settlement worth millions. The largest German financial institution is paying over $ 125 million (102 million euros) on allegations of bribery in certain foreign transactions and manipulation in trading in precious metal contracts, according to US court documents on Friday. In return, criminal proceedings by the US judicial authorities will be dropped.

“Even if we cannot comment on the details of the comparisons, we assume responsibility for these events that occurred between 2008 and 2017,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

The affairs had been thoroughly investigated and the company had fully cooperated with the Justice Department and the SEC. The bank has taken significant measures and spent a lot of money to improve its processes.

The allegations of the US authorities are violations of the anti-corruption law “Foreign Corrupt Practices Act”, with which the US can pursue allegations of bribery beyond its own national borders.