Deutsche Bank Mortgages, Banca Finint thus created a business unit entirely dedicated to NPEs

The Banca Finint Group announces that it has subscribed, together with the Italian fund Npl Opportunities Fundwhose advisor is Eidos Partners, an agreement with Deutsche Bank Mortgages for the purchase of 296.5 million euro of non-performing loans (value as at 12.31.21) deriving from mortgage contracts with real estate underlyings – of which 270.1 million euro of positions classified as NPL and 26.4 million of positions classified Utp and Past Due – and of the operating platform of Deutsche Bank Mortgages for the management of the related loans.

The transaction provides for the first phase of the sale of the Npl portfolio only – completed on 22 December 2022 – while the sale of the UTP and Past Due portfolio and the platform passage operations are expected to be finalized by the first quarter of 2023. In order to finance the purchase of the portfolio, Dora Spv SRL was set up, a securitization vehicle company which issued a single class of securities subscribed by the Italian NPL Opportunities Fund.

