The manager of Deutsche Bank, Manfred Knof, becomes the new CEO of Commerzbank. The 55-year-old is taking over from Martin Zielke, who resigned from his position at the beginning of July.

ÜSurprise on Saturday evening: The Deutsche Bank manager Manfred Knof becomes the new CEO of Commerzbank. Commerzbank announced this on Saturday evening after a Supervisory Board meeting. The 55-year-old is to succeed Martin Zielke at the MDax Group on January 1, 2021 – provided that the supervisors of the European Central Bank (ECB) still approve the change.

The lawyer Knof has headed the private customer business of Deutsche Bank since August 1, 2019. Before that, he was head of Germany at Allianz insurance company. But Knof also gained experience at Dresdner Bank, which was swallowed up by Commerzbank in the 2008 financial crisis: from 2003 to 2005, he held various positions at the institute – most recently as head of Dresdner Bank’s private customer business, Germany South with responsibility for around 1000 branches.

Knof is “an experienced and highly effective top manager who has proven himself in a wide variety of tasks in the financial services industry,” said Commerzbank supervisory board chairman Hans-Jörg Vetter. The designated Commerzbank boss Knof stated that he had “great respect” for the new task: “With its Mittelstandsbank, Commerzbank is highly relevant for the German economy. She has set innovative trends in the private customer business. And it has a unique culture that I’m particularly looking forward to. “

With the appointment of Knof, the former Landesbanker Vetter, who only took up the position of chief controller at the beginning of August, arranged for Zielke’s successor surprisingly quickly. And: Instead of an internal solution with CFO Bettina Orlopp or CFO Roland Boekhout, Vetter even found an external candidate for the difficult task.

Digitization calls for Commerzbank’s new strategy

Because the institute is facing further cuts – especially in the private customer business. For months now, Commerzbank has been wrestling internally to tighten the austerity program announced in autumn 2019. The number of the last 40,000 full-time positions could be cut by up to a quarter. Out of 1000 branches there could be just 200 left where customers can get advice. The corona crisis gave digitization a further boost.

“The new strategy is a radical U-turn and goes far beyond anything that has gone before”, explained the outgoing private customer boss Michael Mandel. Mandel – an advocate of a dense and therefore expensive branch network – had announced his withdrawal in the middle of the discussion about a deforestation. The manager is leaving the bank on September 30th.

At the beginning of July, after sharp criticism from investors, CEO Zielke announced his resignation by the end of the year at the latest – and the then supervisory board chairman Stefan Schmittmann threw him down with him. The US fund Cerberus, as the second largest shareholder in the partially nationalized institute, had accused the Commerzbank management of having “blatantly failed over the years”.

Zielke admitted that the measures decided in autumn 2019 were not decisive enough to make the institute more profitable when interest rates were low. Among other things, the decision was made to integrate the online subsidiary Comdirect more closely into the parent company – the course for this has now been set. In contrast, the Board of Management canceled the planned sale of the majority in the Polish mBank.

The federal government, which has been the largest shareholder with 15.6 percent today since the rescue of Commerzbank with tax billions in the 2008/2009 financial crisis, had recently expressed its confidence. “I think that we are now seeing that many are trying to give Commerzbank a good future and to make courageous decisions,” said Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) at a banking conference in early September. “I think that should now be accompanied first.”