FRANKFURT AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) – Deutsche Bank manager Manfred Knof will be the new CEO of Commerzbank on January 1, 2021. In its meeting on Saturday, the supervisory board unanimously appointed the 55-year-old as Martin Zielke’s successor, Commerzbank announced in the evening. The decision is therefore still subject to the approval of the supervisory authorities.

Knof currently heads the private customer business of Deutsche Bank (Deutsche Bank) in Germany. Until 2017 he was CEO of Allianz Germany. Zielke, who has been in office since the beginning of May 2016, announced his resignation at the beginning of July after sharp criticism from investors.