Deutsche Bank logo in one of its offices in Frankfurt on February 4, 2021. Armando BABANI / AFP) ARMANDO BABANI / AFP

German banking continues to be the drag on the German economy. Germany’s largest bank, Deutsche Bank, made a meager $ 113 million profit in 2020, after five years of heavy losses that brought it to the brink of bankruptcy. The second largest, Commerzbank, continues to lose; 2,900 million last year after cleaning up the balance sheet and restructuring the entity. Both entities studied their merger, but supervisors feared creating too large and weak an entity, so they ended those plans.

Deutsche Bank’s profits are due to investment banking and cost reduction. The first private commercial bank suffered a loss of 5,718 million in 2019 due to restructuring expenses and falling revenues. Deutsche Bank reported this Thursday that revenues rose to 24,028 million (+ 4%), and that it created provisions for non-performing loans of 1,792 million, 148% more than the previous year, reports Efe.

CEO Christian Sewing said in presenting the figures that they have built a firm foundation for sustainable profitability and was convinced that the positive trend will continue in 2021 despite tough times.

In 2021, Sewing expects provisions for losses due to non-performing loans somewhat lower than in 2020 and in 2022 a normalization. Deutsche Bank, which maintained the CET 1 CET 1 top-quality capital ratio at 13.6%. Revenues rose sharply in investment banking to 9,238 million (+ 32%).

Sewing said at the presentation that Deutsche Bank has helped secure “vital support” from the German Government and the Länder to the economy in an exceptional situation due to the pandemic.

Commerzbank reduces its workforce by a third

On the other hand, Commerzbank, the second private commercial bank, and partially nationalized, lost 2.9 billion due to provisions and restructuring costs compared to the net attributable profit of 644 million in 2019. Commerzbank management and Commerzbank’s supervisory board approved on Wednesday the new strategy and the layoffs until 2024 that had already been communicated at the end of January.

Commerzbank is considering cutting 10,000 gross full-time jobs by 2024 and closing almost half of the 800 branches it now has, to cut costs by 20%, or 1.4 billion euros, compared to 2020. This job reduction will affect a third of jobs in Germany.

The restructuring costs will be 1.8 billion euros, which will be accounted for in 2021 and will be fully financed with existing funds. Commerzbank has already booked a provision of € 800 million in 2020 to cover a substantial proportion of restructuring expenses and has another € 100 million in provisions from 2019.